VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police teamed up with state police in Rhode Island to make an arrest in a sexual assault and child molestation investigation dating back 35 years.

Rhode Island State Police asked troopers in Terre Haute, Indiana to obtain a DNA sample from Frank Theis, 66. Theis was a suspect in the sexual assault of two juvenile females that happened in April 1987 in Rhode Island.

Police were able to get the DNA thanks to what’s being described as a “covert operation.”

Rhode Island’s Forensic Service Unit confirmed Theis’ DNA was a match with the suspect’s DNA.

Indiana troopers took Theis into custody on October 19 for two counts of child molestation and count of sexual assault.

He was extradited to Rhode Island on November 15.