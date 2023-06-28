MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana man is being remembered as a hero by his family after he died while saving his 8-year-old son from drowning at Hindostan Falls in Martin County, Indiana on Sunday.

47-year-old Kevin Marchal of Princeton jumped into the water after his 8-year-old son was unable to escape from a strong current at the falls. Kevin’s wife Sarah says their son was able to get out of the water with assistance from Kevin, but afterwards Kevin went under the water and they were unable to pull him out until it was too late.

“Kevin was the type of person that would help anyone,” said Sarah, “so much so that his last Facebook post was him trying to find help for a homeless vet here in our town. He had a heart of gold. Never met a stranger. Loved being with his family and he was always down for any adventures I had planned for us. From playing basketball with our two boys to painting finger nails with our daughter he truly was the best dad.”

Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Kevin Marchal at Heartland Worship Center in Mount Carmel, Illinois from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with a burial following at Fairview Church Cemetery in Princeton.