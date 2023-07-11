INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury indicted an Indiana man Monday on one count of unlicensed firearm dealing.

Investigators said David Joseph Mull, 51, of North Vernon, was responsible for selling more than 500 firearms in exchange for over $350,000 to one individual. In addition, Mull sold 90 firearms in exchange for $56,850 to another person.

According to investigators, Mull bought the firearms from gun shows and sold them to other individuals. He was aware that the firearms he sold would be transported to Mexico, investigators said.

One of the people asked Mull why he did not have a brick-and-mortar business, to which Mull replied, “I don’t want nobody to know. I don’t want anybody to know about it. Hopefully, we can continue to do a bunch of business; I’ll keep on getting stuff,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued Mull a cease-and-desist letter in 2016 advising him that it was unlawful to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license. Yet, federal investigators said he continued to sell guns up to March 2023.

If convicted, Mull faces up to five years in federal prison.