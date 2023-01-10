SANTA FE, N.M. — An Indiana man was arrested in New Mexico after police said he strangled a pregnant woman and barricaded himself in an apartment.

The Santa Fe Police Dept. was first notified on Sunday morning when a woman who had been strangled sought treatment at a local hospital. Officers soon learned the suspect in the strangling, Adam Evans, 27, of Indiana, was inside of a Santa Fe apartment.

When they arrived, officers said a man matching Evans’ description was seen outside of the apartment. He then went inside the apartment and would not comply with police attempting to talk to him.

Police eventually dispatched their SWAT team. Within 30 minutes of the SWAT team arriving, police said Evans indicated he wished to surrender.

Evans was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against household member (strangulation), battery and assault against a household member, and false imprisonment.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the victim in the strangling incident was Evans’ pregnant partner. He is also accused of headbutting her several times.

Police did not indicate which part of Indiana Evans was from, but they did say he arrived in the Santa Fe area in September.