MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge.

When deputies tried to pull the driver over, officials said the driver instead turned into a nearby parking lot.

MCSO K9 Mako alerts authorities to contraband.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Emmanuel Tepes, 36, of Knox, Indiana, appeared “very nervous” and admitted he pulled into the let to avoid law enforcement.

MCSO K9 Mako detected contraband in the vehicle. Deputies then found a loaded .40-caliber pistol and a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the truck, plus 134 rounds of ammunition.

Tepes admitted he was a convicted felon and should not possess firearms. He was previously convicted for fraud in Indiana.

He was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.