WORTHINGTON, Ind. — A joint investigation between Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man for child molestation and rape.

Christopher Allen Couch, 31, of Worthington was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; child seduction, a Level 3 felony: rape, a Level 3 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor.

Booking photo of Christopher Couch

Police said the investigation began as an active child molestation case in Kentucky. Kentucky authorities ended up reaching out to Indiana State Police to interview Couch at his home in Worthington. Couch was then subsequently arrested.

State police stated Couch’s charges stem from events that took place in Indiana. Additional charges could be filed against Couch in Kentucky.