Jeff Russell nearly lost his life in a rugby accident, now he’s dedicating his life to others.

CARMEL, Ind. — A local man who was told he may never walk again has found a way to coach the sport he loves.

“The doctors were astounded that I was alive,” said Jeff Russell, a former Rugby player and now a coach.

Jeff Russell, a rugby player for 19 years, was playing his favorite sport when in a split second, his whole world changed.

“I went into a tackle, and a teammate went to tackle the same player, and the top of his head hit the back of my head,” he said.

At that moment, Russell suffered one of the worst spinal cord injuries, damage to the C1-C2 vertebrae, an injury that is often deadly.

“I remember talking with him in the back of the ambulance, ‘Hey, we are going to get you through this,’” said Jordan Cox, a firefighter and paramedic with the Carmel Fire Department.

Jordan Cox and William Mueller with the Carmel Fire Department were two of the men that Russell said saved his life that day.

Doctors were shocked he survived and said it was because the first responders took extra care when moving Russell.

“Whoever moved me on to my back had done that so well to not cause any injury straight up saved my life,” he said.

Now he’s using his second chance at life to give back to them and to his community.

Russell is now coaching at the White River Rugby Football Club, where he used to play. Just recently, he helped start the Dead Fish Society.

The goal is to grow the sport of rugby in central Indiana and to give back to local organizations.

“My main mission I have is to be a positive influence in peoples’ lives,” Russell said. “Any idea that anyone has for fundraisers for the local fire department, local police department, or any public service entity, I would love to talk to them.”

Russell said this is how he wants to live his life going forward, dedicating himself to others. Something he witnessed the day the Carmel firefighters saved his life.

“It’s so cool to see him be able to walk again and live a normal life,” Cox said.

“I won the lottery, and as cliché as it sounds, I have gotten a new lease on life,” Russell said

The first project with the Dead Fish Society will be a “Ruck Run” this August. Money raised here will support veterans at the American Legion.

To learn more about the White River Rugby Football Club, click here.