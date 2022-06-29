INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have pushed back their special session to address abortion laws and direct payments to Hoosier taxpayers, Indiana Republicans announced Wednesday.

The special session was originally scheduled for July 6, but after coordination with Governor Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray now plan to convene on July 25.

“In light of the historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, legislative leaders are anticipating a multi-week special session versus one or two days. Due to this extended session and to minimize logistical issues, leaders worked with the governor to push the start date to July 25,” a spokesperson for Indiana Republicans said in a press release.

The release further stated that Bray and Huston “expect state legislators to take action to further protect life, and support new and expectant mothers.”

“Access to lifesaving health care and abortion are still safe and legal in Indiana, and House Democrats will fight to ensure Hoosier women continue to have these protections,” said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta in response to the session’s delay.

Earlier this month, Holcomb unveiled a plan to return $1 billion from the state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers to help with inflation and high gas prices. As a result, taxpayers would receive about $225 each while couples who filed jointly would receive $450.

Lawmakers said they will vet bills through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony.