PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service.

The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.

The tweet by the academy reads:

“Hello to all, Due to the current situation with Richmond PD Warrior Seara Burton, we have decided to cancel the IN FOP Memorial Service on Thursday night 9/8/22. We always want the service to be memorable and honorable to the families and fallen officers and we are afraid we won’t be able to do that this year. I have spoken with the six families who were to be honored and they are in total agreement. Right now our thoughts, prayers and energy should be with Seara and her family. Please pass this information on to everyone.” Molly Winters-Carie, Memorial Chairman