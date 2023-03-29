Finding a job isn’t easy, never mind having to wonder in if the well of opportunity outside your door has run dry.

Hoosiers who are struggling to find a job might have taken solace in knowing that in bigger cities, in more crowded states like California or Texas, surely it would be even more difficult to wrangle in that evasive employment opportunity. But, sadly, a new study has found that Hoosiers may actually have it worse than nearly any other state in the U.S.

According to Scholaroo, Indiana is once again finding itself on the unenviable end of yet another ranking. While the Hoosier state was previously found to contain little “fun,” these new findings reveal that even work may be hard to come by.

All work and no play would’ve made Indiana a dull boy. But what about no work and no play? What does that leave for us Hoosiers?

Corn. The answer is corn.

According to Scholaroo, Indiana lands just a few ticks above dead last when determining “The Best and Worse States to Find a Job in 2023.”

Indiana came in at 48th in the final rankings. Only Louisiana and Mississippi finished worst. That’s right, Hoosiers can’t even call up their West Virginia relatives to gloat this time.

Scholaroo’s rankings were determined by breaking down the states into five key catergories which were analyzed and ranked. The five key categories were: Job Market, Affordability, State Economy, Quality of Life and Business Friendliness.

Each of these five key categories were then broken down into 43 metrics which were assigned points. A full breakdown of these metrics can be found here.

In Job Market, Indiana faired poorly with a ranking of 46 out of 50. Indiana did little better in State Economy, landing at 43.

Surely that Midwest hospitality would help out the Hoosier state in the Business Friendliness category, however?

Nope. Indiana came in at 38th when it came to being friendly to businesses.

The Hoosier state’s saving grace came in its affordability. Indiana came in a respectable 13th place in Affordability which helped boost the state to 30th in the Quality of Life ranking.

What metrics served as a poison pill for Indiana’s poor job opportunity ranking? The state’s lagging salaries.

When measuring changes in salary income, Indiana just barely avoided dead last when it came to keeping up with salaries. Only Kentucky faired worse at keeping up with rising pay.

Indiana also ranked among the bottom five when it came to new business growth, state parks, venture capital opportunities, change in GDP, self employment, and average hours worked per week.

In bright spots, Indiana finished 11th in home value, 8th in cost of living, and 10th in income taxes.