INDIANAPOLIS — The office of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that more than $29 million in matching state grants have been approved for school safety throughout the state.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, the funding, which totals $29,824,803.67, will be dedicated to nearly 500 schools throughout the state of Indiana. Officials said the performance period for the grants begin on Friday.

“These school safety grants represent another example of historic investments in public safety,” Holcomb said in the release. “I am pleased we are able to financially support every school that identified safety as a top priority.”

According to the release, the total award was split up into different categories for schools based on need. This includes:

Student Resource Officers/Law Enforcement Officers – $19,425,611.83;

Equipment/Tech/Hardware – $8,325,667.02;

Student/Parent Support Services – $1,150,253.41;

Training – $160,820.29;

Firearms training for staff – $101,979;

AEWS – $100,737,50;

Site vulnerability assessment – $20,962.82;

Bullying prevention – $17,000;

Design and construction – $521,771.80.

“Since the inception of the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, we have listened to schools across the state about what they see as their greatest needs in the way of safety,” IDHS Executive Director Joel Thacker said in the release. “As a result, this year we can offer more eligible funding categories than ever before, leading to safer schools and an overall better learning environment.”

For more information, and to see a breakdown of recipient schools and the total award amounts, click here.