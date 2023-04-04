INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb added five counties to the state’s disaster declaration request Tuesday and announced one-stop locations to assist those impacted by last week’s tornadoes.

In addition to Sullivan and Johnson County, which the governor issued an executive order requesting federal assistance for on Saturday, Holcomb is requesting assistance for Morgan, Monroe, Benton, Owen and White County.

More more information about the FEMA aid approval and SBA Disaster Loan processes will be made available should the state’s application for federal assistance be approved.

ASSISTANCE LOCATIONS

Holcomb also announced that state agencies will offer two one-stop locations — one in Sullivan and the other in Whiteland — to assist Hoosiers impacted by the tornadoes. The sites will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open again Monday at 9 a.m.

Locations are:

The new Sullivan City Hall at 110 N. Main Street in Sullivan

Clark Pleasant School District Administration Building at 50 Center St. in Whiteland

Among the agencies that will be on site are:

Indiana Department of Homeland Security Recovery resources and information

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates.

Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.

Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.

Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.

Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.



“Hoosiers are known for stepping up for each other in times of disaster,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We’ve offered these types of centers before with great success, and we’ll continue to be boots on the ground to lend support once again.”

Hoosiers can also call 211 for referrals to services and to report damage. However, the governor’s office noted that damage reports to 211 do not constitute as an official application for assistance.