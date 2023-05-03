HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR would like more information about wildlife that spend time around Indiana’s waterways, and people who paddle could help them out.

Indiana DNR says the Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks, or other non-motorized paddlecraft on Indiana’s waterways. Officials say the Paddlecraft Wildlife Index documents the number of wildlife seen per hwoeerver many hours floated and per however many miles floated. DNR says after several years, these numbers will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. DNR officials say with paddlers’ help, Indiana DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these wildlife are living.

Volunteer paddlers can help by completing a paddling trip postcard documenting the wildlife they observed while floating from June 1 to July 31.

(Courtesy: Indiana DNR)

The DNR is looking for information on the following animals:

Bald Eagle

Blanding’s Turtle

Beaver

Great Blue Heron

Great Egret

Kingfisher

Mink

Muskrat

Osprey

Painted Turtle

Red Eared Slider

River Otter

DNR officials say Hoosiers who paddle can help Indiana DNR collect information that will help Indiana manage wildlife for future generations. People can find a way to sign up to volunteer on this page.