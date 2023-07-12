INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is reporting a “modest increase” in math performance and a “relatively stable” performance in English/language arts for students who participated in the ILEARN assessment in the 2022-23 school year.

The department released the data from the 2022-23 assessments on Wednesday. According to the department’s website, the state’s Learning Evaluation and Assessment Readiness Network, or ILEARN assessment is the “summative accountability assessment” for students in grades three through eight in Indiana, as well as high school biology students.

The assessment measures student achievement and growth in English/language arts, math, science and social studies for students.

According to the department, 99% of students in grades three through eight completed the ILEARN assessment in the 2022-23 school year, with officials stating that overall participation rates maintained or increased one to two percentage points across most assessments.

“High student assessment participation allows for schools to have actionable data to impact instruction and decision-making,” the department said.

The Indiana DOE reported the following data for the 2022-23 ILEARN assessments:

English/Language Arts Proficient Average – Grades 3-8 40.73% proficient Math Proficient Average – Grades 3-8 40.86% proficient Science Proficient Average – Grades 4, 6 37.58% proficient Social Studies Proficient Average – Grade 5 39.1% proficient Biology Proficient Average 29% proficient

Officials said the 2022-23 results reflected a “modest increase” in math across all grade levels, with the department seeing the highest increases in grades four, six and eight. Officials also reported “relatively stable” results in English/language arts, with grade six results seeing an increase and grade seven results seeing a decrease.

In the future, officials with the Indiana DOE are preparing a redesign for the ILEARN assessment, planning to implement checkpoints throughout the respective school year.

In the 2024-25 school year, the department plans to have schools opt into the new assessment design, with the checkpoints and the current summative. The department plans to have statewide implementation in the 2025-26 school year, with the checkpoints and a shortened summative.

According to the department, officials listed various goals for the state through the ILEARN redesign, including:

Improve the quality and usefulness of state assessment systems through innovation;

Reduce testing overall by incorporating required data points into a single system;

Provide end-of-year reports that consider student performance across the entire year;

Highlight learning progressions, mastery of standards at the time of learning;

Provide actionable data for educators and families.