INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) and State Rep. Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis) called on the Republican supermajority to join them in supporting the suspension of gas sales and gas excise tax through at least July in order to curb soaring prices Hoosiers are paying at the pumps.

“For years, the supermajority has said they’re on the side of working Hoosiers – if that’s true, cutting the gas taxes should be an easy yes. Today, Indiana’s average gas price hit $4.15 per gallon – this is a huge blow to Hoosiers just trying to live their daily lives,” Lanane said.

While the democrats admitted suspending the gas taxes could cost the state an estimated $300 million, Porter pointed out the state could afford the hit due to the previously boasted $5 billion projected surplus.

“We’ve spent the entire legislative session gloating about our billions in reserve, and we know surging gas prices are going to drive up costs of basic goods and services across the supply chain. Now, it’s time to use that surplus to alleviate the burden of surging gas prices for working Hoosiers,” Porter said.

Lanane and Porter’s proposal was offered as an alternative conference committee report to the plan outlined by Republicans in House Bill 1002. The democrats’ plan includes phasing down the individual adjusted gross income tax rate from 3.23 percent beginning in 2021 to 2.9 percent over four years.

“I’m calling on my Republican colleagues to sign this conference committee report and choose Hoosiers’ wallets over corporation profits. If we don’t do this, it’ll be a missed opportunity to provide tangible relief,” Porter said.

