FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana woman who provides end-of-life guidance for clients can keep her business open for now.

Lauren Richwine of Fort Wayne had been forced to stop operating Death Done Differently after receiving a cease and desist order from the Indiana Attorney’s General office claiming she does not hold a funeral director license for herself or a funeral home license for her business.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady issued a preliminary injunction that allows Richwine to keep the business open while her legal challenge to the claims she’s violating Indiana’s funeral home laws plays out in the courts.

“I’m incredibly thankful that I can continue to facilitate important discussions with my clients about their end-of-life options while our lawsuit is ongoing. All Hoosiers deserve to know their choices at the end of life, so they can make an informed decision that best fits their unique needs.” Lauren Richwine

