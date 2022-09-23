HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former Avon cub scout leader who subjected boys to sexual abuse and watched pornography with them will spend decades in prison.

Police arrested Kevin Coley, a Jamestown resident, on multiple charges in June 2022 after a lengthy investigation. Prosecutors charged him with 14 counts including child molesting, vicarious sexual conduct with a child 14 or under and sexual misconduct with a minor.

On Monday, Coley pleaded guilty to four of the charges. Ten other counts were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

A judge sentenced Coley to 50 years for child molesting and vicarious sexual conduct. The sentence included 50 years each on two of the child molesting counts plus 40 years on a third child molesting charge. The sentences will run concurrently, however, for a total sentence of 50 years.

He received a five-year suspended sentence for the vicarious sexual conduct charge.

The investigation began in February when a victim reported sexual abuse on the part of Coley. The victim, now an adult, said he met Coley when he was 8 or 9 years old.

At the time of Coley’s arrest, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said there were four known victims.

Coley had sex with some of the boys and watched them have sex with each other, according to court documents.

Coley also viewed pornography with the boys while his wife slept. The abuse happened in his home and involved victims between the ages of 9 and 14.

The victims said Coley “rewarded” them for engaging in sexual behavior by giving them ice cream and letting them stay up late.

The abuse dated back to at least 2012, investigators said.