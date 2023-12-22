BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Thad Burdette was told he was in stage three kidney failure, he and his wife Brandee were not expecting to have to make any serious or sudden life changes.

“The doctors felt very confident that dialysis was nowhere in the future,” Brandee said. “Any problems were, if there were going to be any, were far down the road.”

Thad was also battling congestive heart failure, diabetes, and high blood pressure, though, so the decision was made for him to retire early.

The Burdettes settled into their summertime plans, but Thad’s health was not improving much over the summer months. Then September came, and Thad’s loved ones really started to notice his health declining.

“He was having spells of incredible lack of energy, he wanted to sleep for days at a time,” Brandee recalled. “He was having some spells of turning grey, a little bit of confusion, and I really felt like it was a heart problem still.”

When did Thad receive his current diagnosis?

Thad’s symptoms persisted, and everything came to a head one day in October.

“We had come home from running some errands,” Brandee explained, “I was working in the kitchen and I heard him fall.”

The fall led to testing, which led to a phone call from Thad’s kidney doctor with a dire message.

“He said ‘his kidneys have completely shut down,'” Brandee said. “He said ‘you need to be at the hospital immediately, he’s in danger of his heart stopping and things are not good.'”

In the car on the way to the hospital, Thad made some calls to say goodbye to loved ones. Less than an hour after arriving at the hospital, Thad went into what Brandee described as a big episode.

“He coded, he didn’t stop breathing, but pretty close,” Brandee recalled. “The trauma response team had to respond.”

Thad continued to be touch-and-go during that hospital stay, coding three or four times total. It was determined during the stay that Thad was in terminal end-stage renal failure, marking the beginning of a journey the couple was entering without any prior knowledge.

Brandee and Thad share updates on Facebook regularly to bring awareness of this process to others. (COURTESY: Brandee Burdette) Thad was going to Davita Kidney Care in Brazil three times a week, but is now doing at-home dialysis treatments. (COURTESY: Brandee Burdette)

“We knew less than nothing about dialysis, about end-stage renal failure, terminal end-stage renal failure,” Brandee said. “He, as you can see, made it out of the hospital thanks to a lot of prayer and great medical care, but with that came a terminal diagnosis, and so dialysis is now the sole thing that’s keeping him alive.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant; now, Thad has been added to that list.

“There’s been a lot of life changes,” Brandee shared. “We can’t be in crowds of people, we’ve got to work a little extra harder at keeping the flu and COVID away, we’ve had to give up going to our grandson’s indoor sports events and school events.”

Thad just began at-home dialysis treatments, which take up 9-10 hours of the day. Before, he was visiting the Davita Kidney Care location in Brazil three times a week.

What have the Burdettes learned about the kidney transplant process?

Brandee has turned to social media to share her husband’s story, as the couple makes it their mission not only to find Thad a kidney, but also to educate others on the transplant process, and just how easy it is to look into becoming a donor.

“It starts with going to a lab in your own community,” Brandee explained, adding that an online form is required to trigger the lab order. “The costs are paid for you; it involves a urine collection and blood draws. There is no cost if they find out they are able to donate an organ; the recipient of the organ, their insurance covers every single bit of the cost.”

Results from initial testing will come back within a week or two, and if you are able to become a donor and choose to move forward, you have two options for transplant centers to work with in Indiana: Indiana University Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

There will be appointments, testing, and conversations with the transplant center staff, but Brandee said there are no painful or invasive aspects to the process.

Brandee also shared that surgery for a living kidney donor can be laproscopic and a donor will typically only stay in the hospital a day or two if everything goes smoothly.

Donated organs can come from any state in the country and are flown if need be to the recipient.

People who need a transplant are initially put on a cadaver list. The Burdettes are currently going through a specific process involving Brandee herself to help bump Thad up that list, despite the fact that she is not able to donate to Thad due to a difference in blood type.

“There is a program, and different transplant centers call it different things, where we’re working through, they call it a voucher program,” “If I’m cleared to be able to donate, I will donate one of my kidneys to someone who is on a waitlist for a live donor, and by doing that, it will then put Thad on a live donor list.”

Thad also explained the urgency surrounding a live organ donation and the importance of living near a transplant center.

“When they call you, they may call you at 2 o’clock in the morning, you only have two hours to get there; if not, they move on to the next person.”

And there are plenty of people to move on to; according to the Indiana Donor Network, every nine minutes a person is added to the national transplant waiting list.

How have the Burdettes remained hopeful through this process?

Although Brandee said it was hard to ask for help at first, the support from others has been a huge help in their journey.

“We’ve encountered a wonderful couple who lives just a couple miles from us in Staunton who, the husband is celebrating either his fifth or sixth year with his new kidney transplant,” Brandee said. “So they have embraced us and have taken us under their wing and have shared their journey since they’re way ahead of where we are.”

Thad and Brandee Burdette said humor and hope are driving forces in their journey, as shown with Thad’s “Dude Where’s My Kidney?” shirt. (COURTESY: Brandee Burdette)

The support they’ve found extends way beyond Clay County, too.

“We’ve got people even from Brooklyn, New York in contact with Brandee,” Thad said. “It’s awesome, because I think without the social media, I’d just be sitting here twiddling my thumbs.”

Instead, the Burdettes are fighting to find a donor while also fighting to spread the word to stay on top of your health.

“If you have issues, get checked out as quickly as possible,” Thad urged. “You know, I waited too long and that’s why I’m in the situation I’m in. I see young people as well as old people at the center where I had my dialysis, so it’s not worth waiting.”

And despite Thad’s diagnosis, the couple remains hopeful, with Brandee beside her beloved husband’s side every step of the way.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have my wife be my main advocate, my coach,” Thad said, exchanging a sweet smile with Brandee as she grabbed his hand. “Without her, I probably wouldn’t be here.”