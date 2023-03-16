VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana couple is accused of making child pornography and are set to be extradited to Texas where they face felony charges.

According to the Indiana State Police, the state’s Crimes Against Children Unit worked with members of the FBI to locate and arrest Veronica Solis, 33, and Gerald Brann, 42, both of Valparaiso.

State police reported executing a search warrant at the couple’s home in the 500 block of Elm Street back in January due to investigators receiving information alleging that the couple was producing child porn.

State police said it was determined during the investigation that Solis and Brann lived in San Antonio, Texas, during the time of the alleged crimes.

Multiple items of evidence were seized during the search of the Elm Street home and four children — all under the age of 14 — were removed from the residence and placed into foster care.

Police took Solis into custody on Tuesday as she left her Valparaiso home. Brann was apprehended in New Jersey at a truck stop. Brann was reportedly on an out-of-state truck run and was nabbed by members of the New Jersey State Police.

Both Brann and Solis face charges accusing them of producing child porn. In Texas, the production of child porn can come in the form of third or second degree felony charges. Depending on the final charges, if convicted the couple could face between two and 20 years in prison.