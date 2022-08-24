RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty.

Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony. Zavoral could face between two and 12 years in prison if found guilty of his most serious charge.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Zavoral had been employed for a little over two months at the Jasper County Jail before it was discovered that he was smuggling in drugs and possibly a cellphone and giving them to a particular inmate. Zacoral has since been fired from his position.

The sheriff’s department said the illegal drugs and the cellphone were recovered after a “shakedown” was completed on the suspect jail pods.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is still active and ongoing as an outside source will be investigating the recovered cellphone.