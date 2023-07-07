HAMMOND, Ind. — The City of Hammond Common Council will consider an ordinance that would close gas stations overnight in an effort to combat violent crime.

Backed by Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., the ordinance would mandate the closure of any gas station in city limits between midnight and 5 a.m.

City officials referenced violent crimes — carjackings, robberies, batteries, shootings and homicide — that occurred late at night and in the early morning at gas stations.

“We have seen over the last several years violent criminal acts, often involving firearms, occurring at gas stations late and night and in the early morning hours. My job as mayor is to ensure the public’s safety and this ordinance removes a place where, unfortunately, violent incidents continue to take place. I can’t sit back and see innocent people become victims of violent crime. I fully support the Council’s efforts to put these restrictions in place and if passed, I will sign this ordinance into law,” said Mayor McDermott in a release.

Last month, a fatal shooting occurred at an area gas station around 2 a.m., the mayor added. The victim died at a Chicago hospital.

“Gas stations have become too frequent of a place late at night where crimes occur,” McDermott said.

The ordinance does allow a gas station to petition for an exception to the midnight to 5 a.m. closure rule.

The City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10.