INDIANAPOLIS — The office of U.S. Rep. André Carson recently announced that the state of Indiana was recently awarded $75 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

According to a news release from Carson’s office, officials said the program will help individuals and families with low incomes be able to pay their home heating costs during the winter. The program can also be used to weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient, as well as help during disasters and extreme weather to mitigate energy emergencies.

Officials said in the release that the funding will be used to:

Help with heating bills

Restore or prevent disconnection

Repair or replace heating equipment

Install weatherization measures to help keep homes safe and warm.

“No family should have to decide between keeping their house warm in the winter or paying for necessities like food and medical care,” Carson said in the release. “As winter arrives, many of my constituents have told me they are worried about paying their energy bills. This program will provide much-needed relief to hardworking families in Indianapolis and across the state.”

Officials said the program is made possible through the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2024 and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Marion County residents are able to learn more about the program and apply by visiting the program’s website or by calling (317) 808-2378. Paper applications are able to be picked up at the John Boner Neighborhood Centers, located at 2236 E 10th St.