INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita will not seek a higher office as he takes aim at reelection in 2024.

Rokita announced on Twitter his plans to run again as Indiana Attorney General in 2024. His announcement puts to bed speculation that Rokita would run for Indiana governor at the end of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s term or that Rokita would throw his hat into the race for U.S. Senate with Sen. Mike Braun moving to vacate his seat.

“I am proud of my work bringing back nearly $1 billion to taxpayers in just over two years, fighting wokeism, protecting citizens and our jobs from federal overreach, bureaucrats and special interests while always standing up for liberty,” Rokita stated in his announcement.

Rokita has been under fire during his tenure as Indiana’s Attorney General. Last year, he attracted national attention after going after Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s license, the doctor who performed an abortion on an Ohio 10-year-old rape victim.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission just recently opened a probe into Rokita after undisclosed complaints were filed against the AG. While the specifics of the investigation remain undisclosed, recent comments by Rokita indicate the complaints may be related to his public quarrel with Dr. Caitlin Bernard. A Marion County judge wrote in December that “the Attorney General clearly violated Indiana law discussing (his investigation of Bernard) in the media.”

Rokita stands by his tenure as Attorney General, noting his office’s “aggressive direction.”

Under Rokita, the Indiana AG’s office has filed lawsuits against robocall scammers, healthcare companies, and drug companies.

Rokita has also sued federal agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF).