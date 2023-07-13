INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, in response to a request by a statehouse Republican representing Marion County, has found Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s recently passed ordinance controlling guns in Marion County to be unconstitutional.

Rokita’s Memorandum of Legal Guidance was in response to questions raised by Senator Aaron Freeman, a former city county councilman who represented Franklin Township.

”We should not be in the business of passing ordinances that are never gonna see the light of day and are not lawful,” said Freeman. “Not lawful under state law and violate the Indiana Constitution and the City County Council on Monday passed an ordinance that does both.”

Proposal 156 would ban “assault” rifles, raise the purchase age for a firearm to 21, ban Concealed Carry and rollback permit-less carry.

”I certainly am not in favor of raising the purchase age to 21 just as I think my Democratic colleagues wouldn’t be in favor of raising the voting age to 21,” said Freeman. ”In Marion County in particular, we need to get back to law and order. We need to get back to allowing (the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) to go be the police and do the things required to be the police and protect our citizens. We need a prosecutor who is going to protect us and enforce the law to hold those accountable that would break the law. If we start there and enforce the laws that are on the books, this is going to fix itself.”

Hogsett told Fox 59 News before the vote that the ordinance was an attempt by Marion County to craft a response to gun violence that is locally unique even though it would take statehouse enabling legislation to enforce the ordinance.

”Well, I’m hoping that the west end of Market Street will understand the spirit in which these ordinances are being offered,” said Hogsett. “We’re not trying to embarrass them.”

Freeman said he would be happy to work with the city on a bi-partisan basis to craft non-specific solutions to gun violence.

”I hope citizens can see this for what it is, again, there’s an election in November if you need to look anywhere else,” said Freeman.

In the conclusion of his opinion, Rokita took a political swipe at Hogsett and the Council.

“Simply put, Proposal 156 is a meaningless and futile gesture put forth by the Indianapolis City-County Council in an effort to distract the public from the realization that the Council is taking no substantive action to reduce the violence plaguing Indianapolis and Marion County,” the opinion read.

Indiana University Law Professor Jennifer Drobac said if Freeman and Rokita are serious about their opposition to the ordinance, they should file a lawsuit.

”What I want to avoid is when our lawmakers become politicians to the point that they are no longer relying on the law but are relying on personal opinions, party politics and have gotten away from the law and are beginning to infringe on individual liberty,” she said.

The Republican nominee to challenge Hogsett in his re-election bid, former City County Councilman Jefferson Shreve announced his own public safety plan today.

That plan includes hiring 300 police officers, naming a public safety director and, like Hogsett, raising the purchase age for gun ownership, banning assault weapons and repealing permit-less carry.

”I served with him. He’s a great guy. Well intentioned,” said Freeman who will support Shreve in the November election. “I think he’s made a mistake in terms of the mayor is out there touting some of these things.”

Hogsett’s office issued the following statement regarding Rokita’s finding:

“Attorney General Rokita’s opinion memo is not legally binding on the city–and we believe his analysis is incorrect. Proposal 156, as its text expressly indicates, will not take immediate effect and is not enforceable under current law, but the Council did not exceed its authority in passing the ordinance.

“Indianapolis residents have made clear their support for common-sense gun safety measures, and Mayor Hogsett won’t back down from making their voices heard.”