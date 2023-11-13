ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an Anderson jail over the weekend, two days after being arrested on drug charges.

ISP detectives launched a death investigation on Saturday after an inmate being held in the Madison County Jail was found dead.

The inmate, identified by ISP as 18-year-old Shellby L. Hall, had been booked into the jail on Thursday after being arrested in Anderson for methamphetamine possession and driving under the influence.

Shellby Hall (photo via family)

Hall was found unresponsive on Saturday morning by jail staff, who ISP said immediately called for medics and began providing first aid. However, Hall was later pronounced deceased.

“Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending although no foul play is suspected at this time,” ISP said in a release on Saturday.

FOX59/CBS4 has spoken with Hall’s family, who said the 18-year-old is shown on surveillance video eating breakfast inside the facility just two hours before her death.

Per normal protocol, the Madison County Sheriff’s Dept. asked ISP to investigate the death. State police are being assisted in the investigation by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Family and friends of Hall have organized a protest and candlelight vigil in response to the 18-year-old’s death. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the corner of 8th Street and Central Avenue in Anderson.

A flyer for the vigil, provided by Hall’s family, can be seen below: