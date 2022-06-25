INDIANAPOLIS — Over a hundred Native American artists came to downtown Indianapolis this week to take part in the Eiteljorg Museum’s 30th annual Indian Market and Festival.

This year marks the first time the market is in person since 2019 after organizers had to move the event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

140 artists are taking part this weekend from over 60 different Native American cultures across the United States.

“Native American art is not just in the past, Native American art is contemporary, it’s art of today,” said museum employee Bryan Corbin. “It’s beautiful art, it’s fascinating art, the Native American artists are so talented and have such a diversity of expression.”

The market is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for adults will cost $20 but kids are free.

The museum can also validate parking for anyone who uses the White River State Park underground parking garage located next to the museum.

“It really warms my heart and when they ask questions about it I know they’re really interested by it,” artist Shirley Brauker said. “And when they hear the story that’s behind the pieces you know that’s extra special for them because when you first look at it there is a surface beauty but when you learn the story behind it you see a deeper beauty, at least to me.”