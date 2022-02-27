INDIANAPOLIS – With the world’s eyes on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Indiana’s lawmakers are expressing their concerns about the conflict.

Providing a unique voice is Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN-05), drawing on her personal experience as a Ukrainian immigrant. Spartz said she wants to see more decisive decision-making from the Biden administration.

“I would like to express my utmost disappointment with the lack of leadership and strategy on multiple fronts on the part of the current administration that puts our great country and our allies in danger,” Rep. Spartz said in a statement.

Rep. Spartz joined hundreds of Hoosiers on Monument Circle over the weekend and addressed the crowd, saying that “freedoms are never free.” Speaking directly to those on the front lines, she expressed hope for victory.

“It’s terrible what’s happening in Europe, but we’re going to win,” Rep. Spartz said. “All of my fellow Hoosiers are with you, with Ukraine, and those freedoms.”

World leaders have rushed to respond with sanctions, including cutting some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system, used by major financial institutions around the world. Ukrainians remain determined to fight back against Russian aggression, with nations sending money and arms to the country, including the United States.

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia, targeting large banks and individuals. He also promised future decisive action if the conflict worsens.

“Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” President Biden said at The White House. “America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom. This is who we are.”

Indiana Senator Todd Young emphasized a strong response, saying that American “military involvement should be on the table” to protect NATO members that border Ukraine. Young was also asked about former president Donald Trump’s comments, who recently called Russian President Vladimir Putin “smart” for the invasion.

“I think all of us need to be clear that Vladimir Putin is a threat to the democratic rules-based order that’s benefited countless Americans for generations,” Sen. Young said. “If we allow a malign actor like Vladimir Putin to gobble up territory any time he likes… then other dictators and oppressive regimes… will do the same sort of thing.”

According to the United Nations, over 200,000 Ukrainians have fled the country, with many heading to neighboring Poland. Sen. Young reiterated how important it is to deter Russian aggression to prevent future political and humanitarian disasters. He thinks more sanctions are needed to stand with the Ukrainian people.

Fellow Indiana Senator Mike Braun believes the U.S. should react with strong sanctions on investments, rather than with further military involvement. He’s also calling for a greater focus on energy produced here in the U.S.

“The U.S. must unleash independent American energy production… [and] must be watchful to avoid endangering U.S. troops by involving them further,” Sen. Braun said.

In addition, Congressman André Carson (D-IN-07) wants to see a strong message sent to Russia. He thinks the U.S. and allies should act quickly to prevent a military “domino effect.”

“Unfortunately, the people will suffer, but we have to send a message to Vladimir Putin that what he is doing is beyond imperialistic, it is narcissistic,” Rep. Carson said. “If we don’t stand up, it’s Ukraine today and another country tomorrow.”

We also spoke with several Ukrainians who call Indiana home to show their solidarity and concern. You can watch our discussion with Ukrainian Hoosiers in the video below.