INDIANAPOLIS — Local businessman Turner Woodard and his family have donated $250,000 to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Mounted Patrol to help with the building of a new horse barn, stables, and offices, according to a press release from the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

The new facility will sit on part of the former Central State Hospital Campus on E. Washington St., east of downtown and has plans to break ground in April, with a grand opening planned for later this year.

“I’m honored that my family can make this donation in the name of The Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation. This gift is our entire family giving back to a worthy and deserving cause. My wife Diann, my daughters Taylor and Whitney and my son Turner John were raised in Indianapolis and they have a fond appreciation and great respect for the Mounted Patrol,” said Woodard.

IMPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit serves the community while on horseback. They usually are seen out for conventions, sporting events, cultural activities and special occasions.

“The IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol is a special unit of highly trained and dedicated officers that has looked after our operations during my thirty years of owning the Stutz Factory in downtown Indianapolis. They have always been there for us and it’s our turn to be there for them. They are a great asset for the city,” Woodard said.

Even with the large donation, the 1.7 million dollar facility is still in need of financial assistance, “While we have received several significant donations the past few months, we are still in need of about $500,000 to ensure the stables are fully completed and outfitted,“ said Lisa Rollings, executive director of the Central Indiana Police Foundation. Anyone looking to donate can do so here.