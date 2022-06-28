INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police released body camera footage following the April 2022 death of a man in their custody.

The parents of Herman Whitfield III called 911 on April 25 because their 39-year-old son was having a mental health episode. In the 911 call released by police, Whitfield can be heard screaming in the background as his mother attempts to provide information to a dispatcher.

The video from IMPD has been edited and is not the raw body camera footage from the incident.

Police were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the 3700 block of Marrison Place. Whitfield’s father met them at the door and said his adult son was “having a psychosis.” His parents requested an ambulance.

When police entered the home, they reported seeing Whitfield standing naked in a hallway and sweating. He moved around the house and was bleeding from the mouth. Officers attempted to get him to come to the door so they could talk to him.

WARNING: Video contains images some viewers may find disturbing. The footage has been provided by IMPD and edited.

The video says officers talked to Whitfield for about 10 minutes. While Whitfield was capable of speaking, he didn’t respond to their instructions or try to engage in conversation. Police lost sight of him as he moved through different rooms in the house.

Whitfield eventually sat on a bed as police continued to try to communicate with him, the video showed. His parents gathered some clothes and attempted to convince him to get dressed. Whitfield then got up off the bed and came toward his parents and an officer in the hallway.

He went into the kitchen, he started throwing items around, the video showed. When Whitfield next went into the dining room; an officer in the living room deployed a Taser.

“Fire! Fire! Fire!” Whitfield is heard yelling on camera.

“Stay down. Stay down. Don’t move,” an officer is heard saying.

As Whitfield thrashed on the floor and yelled, police deployed the Taser a second time.

Each activation lasted five seconds. According to IMPD, each use of the Taser is “considered as an independent use of force.”

The video showed officers attempting to put handcuffs on Whitfield, who struggled and yelled. Police placed Whitfield in two sets of linked handcuffs to subdue him; he remained on his stomach. Medics entered about three minutes later, IMPD said. By that time, Whitfield was unresponsive when he was rolled over. Medics checked his pulse and initiated CPR.

He died at an area hospital.

Attorneys for Whitfield’s family contend Whitfield said “I can’t breathe” three times after police used the Taser. The body camera footage makes it difficult to hear, although it does sound like Whitfield says “I can’t breathe” about at 10:20 and 10:42 into the video. Shortly after that, he is silent.

Herman Whitfield III (photo provided)

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and the six officers who responded to the Whitfield home.

The coroner’s office has yet to release the official cause of death pending toxicology results. The officers are currently on administrative duty.

IMPD’s Critical Response Team is investigating Whitfield’s death. IMPD Internal Affairs is investigating to make sure department policies were followed. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted, police said.

The civilian majority Use of Force Board will also review the case.