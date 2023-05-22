INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two 15-year-old runaways who may be a risk to each other or to the public.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Crystal Wright and Donavan Jaggers are each 15 years old and were last seen over the weekend.

Crystal Wright is described as being 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen on Saturday in the 2900 block of Youngberry Court.

She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Donavan Jaggers is described as being 6 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Sunday in the 7200 block of Chimney Rock Court. Police said he was wearing a multi-colored woven hoodie, blue jeans and red/white shoes.

He may also be in need of medical attention, police said.

The teenage runaways are believed to be together, according to IMPD, and may be a risk to each other or to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or IMPD missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.