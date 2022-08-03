UPDATE: Police said the 80-year-old man has been located.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man from Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Burris was last seen on Wednesday in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Arlington Avenue at around 2 p.m. Police said Burris suffers from dementia.

Police described Burris as 5’11”, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Burris’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.