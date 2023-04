INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help identifying the organizers and promoters of an event scheduled for April 15.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a flyer for the event titled “Big Aries Energy Birthday Bash.”

(Images provided by IMPD)

Anyone with information regarding this flyer should contact the IMPD Nuisance and Abatement team by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov.