INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to IMPD, 64-year old Robert Lee Ward Jr. was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue. He is described as 5’4″and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Robert last had contact with his family on Tuesday, May 10 when he stated he was in the downtown Indianapolis area. He was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, black winter coat, dark blue jogging pants, and black tennis shoes. Robert is possibly carrying a heavy plastic shopping bag with clothing inside.



If located, please call 911 immediately.