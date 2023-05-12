INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Police said Paul Harlan was last seen Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.

He is described as 5’7″, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Police noted that Harlan, who has been diagnosed with several medical conditions, may be lost and not know how to return home. He may need medical attention.

Anyone who finds Harlan should call 911 or IMPD Missing Persons Detective J. Burton at 317-327-6160.