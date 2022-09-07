INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the community’s assistance in locating missing 77-year-old male, Dalton George.

George is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road. He suffers from dementia but is still very cognitive and knows his way around and how to get from place to place.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on George’s whereabouts, please call 911.