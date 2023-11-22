INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help in locating a missing woman last seen on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for help finding 61-year-old Salena Johnson.

Johnson is described by IMPD as a 5’5″, 190-pound Black woman with brown eyes and gray hair.

According to IMPD, she was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on it, silver jogging pants, a purple bonnet and carrying a grocery bag in the 3800 block of Mitthoefer Road on the city’s east side.

Police said that Johnson may be in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact IMPD by calling 911 immediately.