INDIANAPOLIS — Missing persons detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public’s help for locating a 23-year-old missing person who was last seen June 22 in the south side of Indianapolis.

According to a news release, detectives are looking for 23-year-old Mya-Monet Posey. Detectives described Posey, who was last seen June 22 in the 6400 block of Avacado Drive, as being around 5’7″ and weighing around 180 pounds. Posey is reported to have black hair and brown eyes.

“Posey is believed to be in danger,” the release said. “If located, please dial 911 immediately.”

Officials said citizens are able to contact IMPD’s missing persons unit at (317) 262-8477, download the P3 tips mobile application or visit the crime tips website to submit information on this case.