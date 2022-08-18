INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

Lapp may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Lapp’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.