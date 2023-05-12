INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old man last seen near Kentucky Avenue and Highschool Road in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Rondal Smalling is 5’6″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is a white male with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a retired Air Force ball cap and cowboy boots.

Smalling suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

He is believed to be driving a gray Ford F-150 with license plate number TK435NME.

Anyone with information about Smalling’s whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD Detective E. Parrish at (317) 327-6160 or call 911.