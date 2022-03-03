INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old Indianapolis man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Nahum Smith was last seen on Feb. 18 in the area of a Greyhound bus station located at 350 S. Illinois Street.

Smith is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, white thermal shirt, tan pants and socks and slippers.

Police ask anyone who locates Smith to call 911 immediately.