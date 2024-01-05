INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman last seen in December.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Renee Edwards was last seen on Dec. 26, 2023, in the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street. She may be driving a red 2023 Mazda CX3.

Photo of Renee Edwards provided by IMPD

Police said Edwards is 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or dial 911.