Update (3:14 p.m.)

IMPD officials announced at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday that the 4-month-old child has been found safely.

“Detectives want to thank the community for their assistance in this case,” a social media post read. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Original Story

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons unit are asking for the public’s help regarding the location of a 4-month-old.

According to a news release, police are searching for a 4-month-old. The 4-month-old was last seen with their mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin.

Officials with the department said that Benjamin was directed to surrender the child to the Department of Child Service but police said she has failed to do so. The release said that Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent.

“DCS is concerned for the child’s safety,” the release said. “…If located, please dial 911 immediately.”

Individuals with information are asked to contact the department’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Individuals can also submit tips through the mobile P3tips application or go to the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana’s website.