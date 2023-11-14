INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man.

IMPD said they’re looking for Lesley Wilson.

Lesley Wilson pictured (IMPD)

Wilson is described as 5’6″, 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Nov. 5 near East 21st Street and N. Ritter Avenue.

Police said Lesley may be in need of medical attention.

If someone locates Lesley, they’re asked to call 911 immediately.

IMPD said you can also contact the Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.