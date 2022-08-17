Rhia Perkinson

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who has been missing from Indy’s west side for nearly three weeks.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Rhia Perkinson was last seen on July 30 in the 5800 block of Rockville Road.

Police said Perkinson is 5’4″ tall and weighs 114 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Detectives have reason to believe Perkinson may be in danger.

Police ask anyone with information on Perkinson to call 911 immediately.