INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the near east side Monday afternoon involving two juveniles.

According to a statement from IMPD, officers responded to a home near the intersection of N Rural St. and E 18th St. on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries caused by a gunshot wound. Officials said that they are awake and breathing.

IMPD confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that both the victim and the suspect from the incident are under the age of 18.

This story is developing and more information will be added once it becomes available.