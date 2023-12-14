INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police officers are investigating after a death on the near north side.

Officers were called to reports of an “unresponsive person” around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

IMPD said this was at the 2200 block of North Illinois Street near 22nd Street.

A man was found with trauma injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports showed the victim may have been shot, but police are investigating and asking anyone who knows something to come forward.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to learn what led up to death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.