INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving after an officer was involved in a crash overnight.

IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S. Harding Street just south of the I-465 interchange on Indy’s south side on Thursday night around 9:15. The failure to yield then led to a crash with a marked IMPD police car.

The vehicle’s driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

IMPD tweeted a photo of the damaged IMPD squad car with the following caption:

“Another reminder of why NOT to drink and drive…Drunk Drivers impact so many lives each year. Thankfully our officer will be recovering from minor injuries. The impaired driver will be facing a judge for their actions. Think before you drink, don’t drive drunk!”

An IMPD officer received minor injuries.