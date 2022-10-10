INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a man “with injuries consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once next of kin is notified.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and have begun an investigation, IMPD noted.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

“Preliminary information leads investigators to investigate this incident as a death investigation until the Marion County Coroner’s Office determines the cause of death,” IMPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.