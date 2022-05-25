INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a driver is cooperating after hitting and killing a pedestrian at a north side intersection Tuesday evening.

According to IMPD, at around 10:30 p.m. the man was trying to cross E. 38th Street near the N. Gale Street intersection when he was hit head-on by a vehicle.

The man died on the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the crash site and was then taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash.

At this time, police do not suspect the driver was intoxicated.