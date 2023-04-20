INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were injured in a shooting on the east side Thursday afternoon.

According to IMPD, it happened in the 3000 block of N. Post Road. A large police presence was visible in the vicinity; people are being asked to avoid the area.

IMPD said the officers’ injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Police said the scene is active and will remain that way for “some time.”

There are some road closures associated with the investigation. Post Road is closed between 25th Street and 30th Street, while 30th Street is closed between Post Road and Franklin Road.